UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after being taken to hospital for Covid-19 tests
UK PM Boris Johnson moved to INTENSIVE CARE suffering from Covid-19

6 Apr, 2020 19:15
UK PM Boris Johnson moved to INTENSIVE CARE suffering from Covid-19
Boris Johnson has been moved into an intensive care unit, a spokesperson for No. 10 Downing Street said Monday, a day after the PM was hospitalized for tests. Johnson was diagnosed with coronavirus over a week ago.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," the spokesman said.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to stand in for him where necessary.

The PM was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London on his doctor’s advice on Sunday as symptoms of his Covid-19 infection continued some 10 days after he was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

He had been self-isolating in his residence on Downing Street after the diagnosis, but continued to work. 

Earlier on Monday, the PM tweeted he was "in good spirits" and thanked NHS staff for their care.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

