UK’s Prince Charles ‘out of isolation’ after Covid-19 diagnosis

30 Mar, 2020 12:04
File photo © Global Look Press / Frank Hoemann / SVEN SIMON
Heir to the British throne Prince Charles has come out of self-isolation and his health is improving, after having tested positive for the Covid-19 virus last week, Clarence House has confirmed.

"Having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesman for the royal said on Monday.

Charles, 71, spent seven days in self-isolation at his home in Scotland having tested positive for the virus after suffering mild symptoms.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative for the virus, but was self-isolating separately out of caution.

Buckingham Palace had earlier released a statement confirming that Queen Elizabeth II "remains in good health" and had last met her son briefly in person on March 12.

Prince Charles was among the first high-profile figures in Britain to test positive for the virus. His diagnosis came only days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that he had contracted the illness and was self-isolating.

As of March 30, the UK has recorded almost 20,000 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 infection and more than 1,200 deaths.

