Dominic Cummings, UK PM's top adviser, reportedly self-isolating with Covid-19 symptoms, as virus spreads among elite

British PM Boris Johnson’s top adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly self-isolating, after developing the symptoms of coronavirus over the weekend.

The Daily Mail’s political editor Jason Groves took to Twitter on Monday morning claiming that, according to a No. 10 source, Cummings remains “in contact” despite coming down with symptoms of the disease that has already struck at the heart of the UK government.



Dominic Cummings has developed symptoms of coronavirus over the weekend and is now self-isolating. No 10 source says he remains 'in contact' — Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) March 30, 2020

The news calls into question whether government officials are keeping to their own social distancing rules. Cummings was filmed running away from 10 Downing Street on Friday after his boss PM Johnson revealed that he had tested positive for the deadly virus. Health Secretary Matt Hancock quickly followed - tweeting a video to say he too had come down with Covid-19 and was self-isolating at home.

Furthermore England’s Chief Medical Officer – Professor Chris Whitty – who has fronted daily pandemic press conferences with Johnson, is also self-isolating after experiencing symptoms that are compatible with Covid-19.

Sunday saw the UK’s death toll from the virus climb to 1,228 as 209 more people fell victim to the disease over a 24-hour period. Nearly 20,000 people in the country have now tested positive for the infection.

