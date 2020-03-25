Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, suffering mild symptoms. He is self-isolating at his home in Scotland with the Duchess of Cornwall, who does not have the virus, Clarence House has confirmed.

A statement released on Wednesday morning said that it was “not possible to ascertain” from whom His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales had caught the virus, but that he had been continuing to work from home “throughout the last few days as usual.”

The 71 year-old prince – along with his 72 year-old wife Camilla – was tested for the deadly virus by the National Health Service (NHS) in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Statement regarding Prince Charles, who has tested positive for Coronavirus. @SBSNewspic.twitter.com/QQYRHUMSy7 — Ben Lewis (@benlewismedia) March 25, 2020

In response to the Prince of Wales contracting Covid-19, Buckingham Palace have also released a statement to insist that Queen Elizabeth II “remains in good health,” having briefly met her son Charles on the morning of March 12.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced stricter measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic with a nationwide lockdown on Monday evening. All but essential travel has been forbidden. The UK government has told the public to stay at home and banned groups of more than two people.

Earlier this week, Johnson warned Britons: “If you don't follow the rules, the police will have the powers to enforce.”

Also on rt.com UK Parliament set to close as nationwide lockdown sets in

After passing emergency laws, the House of Commons will now vote on whether to shut down Parliament earlier than the planned Easter break on March 31. The motion is expected to pass unopposed.

Britain currently has 8,077 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 422 deaths – an increase of 87 in just 24 hours.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!