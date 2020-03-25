 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK Parliament set to close as nationwide lockdown sets in

25 Mar, 2020 11:27
Artist Kaya Mar holds a painting depicting Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, outside Houses of Parliament, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, in London, Britain March 16, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Simon Dawson
As the UK adopts increasingly stringent measures to combat the coronavirus, British MPs are expected to vote later to close Parliament until April 21– breaking a week earlier than the traditional Easter recess.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown on Monday evening, telling the public to stay at home and banning groups of more than two people.

After passing emergency laws, the House of Commons will now vote on whether to shut down Parliament earlier than the planned Easter break on March 31.

In mid-March, junior health minister Nadine Dorries contracted the illness.

Police and the government are rushing to enforce social distancing measures to relieve pressure on the National Health Service.

People could be fined up to £30 for meeting in groups without a valid reason.

Britain currently has 8,077 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 422 deaths.

