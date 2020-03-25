UK Parliament set to close as nationwide lockdown sets in

As the UK adopts increasingly stringent measures to combat the coronavirus, British MPs are expected to vote later to close Parliament until April 21– breaking a week earlier than the traditional Easter recess.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown on Monday evening, telling the public to stay at home and banning groups of more than two people.

After passing emergency laws, the House of Commons will now vote on whether to shut down Parliament earlier than the planned Easter break on March 31.

In mid-March, junior health minister Nadine Dorries contracted the illness.

Police and the government are rushing to enforce social distancing measures to relieve pressure on the National Health Service.

People could be fined up to £30 for meeting in groups without a valid reason.

Britain currently has 8,077 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 422 deaths.

