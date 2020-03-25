London City Airport closing amid Covid-19 lockdown

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy’s coronavirus death toll DIPS to 683 in one day, rising above 7,500 in total
25 Mar, 2020 17:05
All commercial and private flights from London City Airport will be suspended from Wednesday evening until the end of April, amid a three-week national lockdown imposed by the British government to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

In a statement, the airport said the suspension of services was the “right and responsible course of action” for the safety and wellbeing of staff and passengers.

The airport said it had told the government that it would remain open and available to support "emergency flights," the military or other government agencies.

It said the fundamentals of its business remain strong and that it is backed by "very committed, long-term investors," and that once confidence returns to the market, it will quickly be ready to return to normal operations.

Staff will continue to be employed by the airport throughout the temporary closure, and decisions about re-opening will be informed by government guidance, it has been announced.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a temporary national lockdown on Monday and advised British people to “stay at home” outside of emergencies, buying essential supplies or getting exercise. 

