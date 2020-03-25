 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

25 Mar, 2020 10:39
FILE PHOTO Prince Charles © Reuters / Victoria Jones/Pool
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, suffering mild symptoms. He is self-isolating at his home in Scotland with the Duchess of Cornwall, who does not have the virus, Clarence House has confirmed.

A statement released on Wednesday morning, said that it was “not possible to ascertain” from whom His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales had caught the virus, but that he had been continuing to work from home “throughout the last few days as usual.”

The 71 year-old Prince - along with his 72 year-old wife Camilla - were tested for the deadly virus by the National Health Service (NHS) in Aberdeenshire in Scotland.

