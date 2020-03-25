Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, suffering mild symptoms. He is self-isolating at his home in Scotland with the Duchess of Cornwall, who does not have the virus, Clarence House has confirmed.

A statement released on Wednesday morning, said that it was “not possible to ascertain” from whom His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales had caught the virus, but that he had been continuing to work from home “throughout the last few days as usual.”

The 71 year-old Prince - along with his 72 year-old wife Camilla - were tested for the deadly virus by the National Health Service (NHS) in Aberdeenshire in Scotland.

Statement regarding Prince Charles, who has tested positive for Coronavirus. @SBSNewspic.twitter.com/QQYRHUMSy7 — Ben Lewis (@benlewismedia) March 25, 2020

