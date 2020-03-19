 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Man claiming to be infected with Covid-19 ARRESTED after deliberately coughing at shop staff in England

19 Mar, 2020 15:16
File photo © REUTERS/Darren Staples
A 57-year-old man claiming to be infected with coronavirus has been arrested for assault after deliberately coughing on staff in a shop in England. Eyewitnesses claim the man laughed through the whole ordeal.

Staff suspected the man might be shoplifting and when they confronted him, he reportedly began deliberately coughing at them. The alleged assault took place on High Street in Dudley, near Birmingham, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the man laughed throughout the incident – in between coughs. 

“It’s understood he coughed on staff who suspected he was shoplifting, and claimed to be infected with coronavirus,” a spokesperson for the West Midlands Police said. 

“The man, who is from Dudley and has suspected mental health issues, has been taken into custody and will be questioned in due course.”

Those involved in the incident have been given the appropriate guidance according to instructions from the NHS.

