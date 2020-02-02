Jailed, released, attacked: What we know about ‘ISIS-supporting’ south London suspect behind Streatham stabbing

The man who stabbed at least two people in London on Sunday and was then shot dead has been tentatively identified as Sudesh Amman as media reports suggest he was a recently jailed extremism supporter, known to authorities.

Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi said that London police were “confident” the attacker was indeed Sudesh Amman, after multiple sources have identified the stabbing suspect as a young man who made headlines in 2018 when he was jailed for sharing terrorist manuals, which included a tutorial on home-made bombs.

#BREAKING London terrorist attacker identified as Sudesh Amman, 18, who sentenced after he pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing terrorist documents pic.twitter.com/p28bqOM60J — Guy Elster (@guyelster) February 2, 2020

Disturbing details of the case said that Amman had already declared his wish to carry out a terrorist attack, stockpiled arms and openly praised Islamic State (IS, ISIS/ISIL). He even reportedly urged his girlfriend to behead her parents, calling them "kuffars" or non-believers.

Here’s one of the reports from the time the #Streatham attacker Sudesh Amman was jailed. He was described as an Isis supporter who encouraged his girlfriend to behead her own parents. He had declared his own wish to carry out a terror attack. https://t.co/tW0Hawvvsd — Darshna Soni (@darshnasoni) February 2, 2020

Aged just 18 at the time, the resident of Harrow, north-west London, was also apparently into knife fighting. In November 2018, he pled guilty to a total of 13 terrorism-related offences, including six counts of possessing terrorist materials and seven of spreading terrorist propaganda. The teen was active in a family WhatsApp group where he would share an Al-Qaeda magazine and incite violence toward Yazidis, insisting that the Muslim Holy book – the Quran – allowed to rape them.

Amman was sentenced to three years and four months behind bars, but apparently was released early.

This is the Streatham terrorist Sudesh Amman. He was telling fellow jihadists how to make bombs at home. The judge said he faced “a custodial sentence of some length”.The article is dated 8 Nov 2018. Yes, 2018. He got out a few days ago.Yeah, so nothing to worry about here, eh? pic.twitter.com/OIi7QVZT6U — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) February 2, 2020

D'Orsi has confirmed that Amman was closely followed by plainclothes armed officers on foot before the attack. After he charged at passersby, the officers “were in immediate attendence and shot a male suspect dead at the scene,” she said.

Police said earlier the attack was Islamism- and terrorism-related.

Several outlets have already released the suspect’s mugshot and described details of his conviction. British tabloids said the young man walked free from jail days before his rampage.

The attacker was shot dead on Sunday after stabbing two people in the south London area of Streatham.

D’Orsi said that three people were taken to hospitals in the aftermath of the incident, noting that a man in his 40s who was previously reported to be in life-threatening condition, is no longer considered to be in such.

“Thankfully.. this is no longer the case,” she said.

A 50-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries as result of the attack and has since been released from the hospital.

Another woman in her 20s was injured by glass that shattered when hit by police bullets and has been recieving treatment at hospital.

