ICYMI: Polly answers the most searched questions about Brexit truthfully(ish) (VIDEO)

31 Jan, 2020 17:35
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted a video answering the most searched questions about what will happen post-Brexit. However, as he is a politician, the real question is, can he be trusted to answer them truthfully?

Now that Brexit is official, millions of Brits are extremely nervous about what the future holds.

With that in mind, ICYMI’s Polly Boiko stepped into the breach to give some real and honest(ish) answers to issues as important as “will Brexit ruin my holiday?”

