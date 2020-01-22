ICYMI: Trump takes on Greta in Davos – suspicious optimism v warnings of apocalypse

The one percent gathering in Davos for their annual celebration of being wealthy have been treated to some top end entertainment in the Swiss mountains – front row seats for Donald Trump versus Greta Thunberg.

The two heavyweights of the environmental debate brought their divergent views with them: the suspicious optimism of Trump that the world isn’t about to burst into flames, and the apocalyptic warnings of Greta that it has already reached boiling point.

ICYMI’s Rite On takes a look at the two messages.

