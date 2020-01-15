 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gone with the wind: Storm Brendan blows roof off building, blocking ENTIRE STREET in English town (VIDEOS)

15 Jan, 2020 14:17
Gone with the wind: Storm Brendan blows roof off building, blocking ENTIRE STREET in English town (VIDEOS)
© Twitter / @SCAS999
A street in Slough, England was closed to the public after a huge section of a roof was blown off a commercial and residential building by ferocious gusts during Storm Brendan on Tuesday night.

Winds in excess of 80mph (50kph) lashed parts of Scotland and England; footage shared on social media shows the mangled metal roof of the Slough structure lying across the main road, with broken glass, metal shards, and other debris strewn across the pavement.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 6pm local time on Tuesday evening. Emergency responders arrived soon after the roof landed but miraculously no one was seriously injured.

“We do not believe that anyone has been seriously injured, and we are working with other emergency services to make the scene safe,” a police spokesperson said.

Eyewitness Mo Khamis said the impact “sounded like an explosion,” adding that he saw “an injured homeless guy, it landed on his leg… An ambulance took him.”

“It was a disaster. It was a miracle no one was killed,” taxi driver Haris Baig added.

