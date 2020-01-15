Gone with the wind: Storm Brendan blows roof off building, blocking ENTIRE STREET in English town (VIDEOS)

A street in Slough, England was closed to the public after a huge section of a roof was blown off a commercial and residential building by ferocious gusts during Storm Brendan on Tuesday night.

Winds in excess of 80mph (50kph) lashed parts of Scotland and England; footage shared on social media shows the mangled metal roof of the Slough structure lying across the main road, with broken glass, metal shards, and other debris strewn across the pavement.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 6pm local time on Tuesday evening. Emergency responders arrived soon after the roof landed but miraculously no one was seriously injured.

Just been sent this. Serious damage. Roof has completed been torn off from one of the buildings in Slough High Street! #Slough#HighStreet#Roof#Weatherpic.twitter.com/djksLmcIvn — Saud Ahmed (@saudi89) January 14, 2020

“We do not believe that anyone has been seriously injured, and we are working with other emergency services to make the scene safe,” a police spokesperson said.

Current Scene In Slough High Street where a roof has collapsed #slough#StormBrendanpic.twitter.com/ImwbFinQWh — MrUkCrypto 🇬🇧 (@MrUkCrypto1) January 14, 2020

Eyewitness Mo Khamis said the impact “sounded like an explosion,” adding that he saw “an injured homeless guy, it landed on his leg… An ambulance took him.”

“It was a disaster. It was a miracle no one was killed,” taxi driver Haris Baig added.

