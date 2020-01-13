 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Rogue trampoline springs up on Irish motorway, has Irish Twitter jumping for joy as Storm Brendan lashes NE Europe (VIDEO)

13 Jan, 2020 14:59
© Twitter / @finnan22
As residents across Ireland and the UK battened down the hatches with Storm Brendan descending on northwestern Europe, a rogue trampoline stole headlines across the Emerald Isle.

A Status Orange Wind Warning, the second highest level, was issued across Ireland Monday as Storm Brendan made landfall. However, at least one resident seemingly didn’t get the memo and forgot to tie down their trampoline, which was spotted on the M7 motorway near Limerick City.

The rogue trampoline had been menacing Irish drivers for a brief period before the Limerick fire service confirmed they were in hot pursuit of the fugitive.

The footage apparently tickled the wider Irish public’s sense of humor, as Twitter was soon flooded with other renegade trampolines. 

“Weather warnings should be renamed Tie Down your Damn Trampoline Warning,” suggested one user.

“Hi michael ..i work for a building company and hate my job ..is it ok if i used your video to say ive to go home early to get my trampoline,” joked another.

Meanwhile, the Irish Coast Guard urged people not to brave the elements, sharing footage of several people making a lucky escape after being caught by a stray wave.

Elsewhere, the Dublin fire brigade took the opportunity to highlight the importance of securing loose outdoor household items, reminding everyone of the infamous 40-foot minion fiasco of 2015, when an inflatable version of the beloved children’s character disrupted traffic in the Irish capital for a brief period.

