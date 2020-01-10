 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
TV news presenter wins sex discrimination equal pay claim against the BBC

10 Jan, 2020 14:39
File photos, Left: Samira Khan © Vickie Flores/GlobalLookPress via ZUMA Press | Right: © XYZ PICTURES/imageBROKER.com/GlobalLookPress
A judge has ruled in favor of news presenter Samira Ahmed in her sex discrimination equal pay claim against the BBC.

The 51-year-old claimed she was underpaid for hosting the broadcaster’s Newswatch show when compared with her male colleague Jeremy Vine’s salary for Points of View, a similar audience-feedback style program.

Ahmed received £465 per episode for hosting Newswatch, while Vine was paid £3,000 per episode for Points Of View. During the case, Ahmed argued that she was owed almost £700,000 in back pay.

The tribunal ended in November last year, and the unanimous 40-page judgment from employment Judge Harjit Grewal and two panel members was released on Friday.

“We, therefore, concluded that the Respondent [the BBC] had failed to show that the difference between the Claimant’s [Ahmed] pay and that of Mr Vine between May 2012 and 30 September 2018 was because of any of the factors upon which it relied,” it said.

Speaking after the ruling, Ahmed thanked her legal team and the National Union of Journalists. “I’m now looking forward to continuing to do my job, to report on stories and not being one,” she said.

The BBC said it will consider the judgement carefully.

