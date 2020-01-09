 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No Sunday truce: Libya’s Haftar rejects Putin-Erdogan ceasefire call
‘Alien baby’: Internet shook by ‘pregnancy announcement’ from Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes

9 Jan, 2020 18:30
‘Alien baby’: Internet shook by ‘pregnancy announcement’ from Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes
© AFP / Angela Weiss
What appears to be a strange pregnancy announcement by Grimes, the musician girlfriend of billionaire Elon Musk, has not gone down well on Twitter, with one user jokingly speculating that the couple might produce “the antichrist.”

The internet was at pains to process the news after Grimes posted a picture of what seems to be her baby bump with an image of a fetus photoshopped onto it. “Being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being,” she wrote in the Instagram post.

The couple, who have been dating since 2018, are generally seen as a fairly odd pairing. The idea of Grimes, with her reputation as a counter-culture queen who has aired anti-capitalist views, dating the multi-billionaire Tesla CEO, has been a hard pill for her fans to swallow. Likewise, Musk’s fans aren’t exactly enamored by her eccentric style and personality.

Naturally, the announcement that Grimes was possibly pregnant with “the spawn of Elon Musk” was going to produce some strong views.

One person called the mere concept of Grimes being pregnant “the most uncomfortable thing I have ever experienced.” Some were worried the potential offspring would undoubtedly be “a pioneer in colonizing mars (sic).” 

Another user was concerned that the baby — despite being born "very rich" — could be sacrificed in "some weird AI blood ritual."

There were also plenty of alien jokes.

Yet, some weren't so sure that Grimes’ pregnancy announcement was even real at all, suggesting that maybe she meant she was pregnant with her new album — or that it could all just be a "publicity stunt."

Meanwhile, some others managed to cope better, simply congratulating the couple on the (maybe) baby.

