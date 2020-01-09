‘Alien baby’: Internet shook by ‘pregnancy announcement’ from Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes

What appears to be a strange pregnancy announcement by Grimes, the musician girlfriend of billionaire Elon Musk, has not gone down well on Twitter, with one user jokingly speculating that the couple might produce “the antichrist.”

The internet was at pains to process the news after Grimes posted a picture of what seems to be her baby bump with an image of a fetus photoshopped onto it. “Being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being,” she wrote in the Instagram post.

The couple, who have been dating since 2018, are generally seen as a fairly odd pairing. The idea of Grimes, with her reputation as a counter-culture queen who has aired anti-capitalist views, dating the multi-billionaire Tesla CEO, has been a hard pill for her fans to swallow. Likewise, Musk’s fans aren’t exactly enamored by her eccentric style and personality.

Naturally, the announcement that Grimes was possibly pregnant with “the spawn of Elon Musk” was going to produce some strong views.

the antichrist is coming — oh anna 🇮🇷🇮🇷🇮🇷 (@complexodeepico) January 8, 2020

grimes is pregnant with elon musk’s child... give me a second to process that pic.twitter.com/iKg51DiKPK — esme (@killbiill) January 8, 2020

grimes pregnant w elon baby........................my brain is broken now — Natalie ♥️ (@leafgoth) January 8, 2020

One person called the mere concept of Grimes being pregnant “the most uncomfortable thing I have ever experienced.” Some were worried the potential offspring would undoubtedly be “a pioneer in colonizing mars (sic).”

Another user was concerned that the baby — despite being born "very rich" — could be sacrificed in "some weird AI blood ritual."

There were also plenty of alien jokes.

grimes going to the store to get her pregnant alien baby food to consume so it doesn’t eat her pic.twitter.com/GLQDmzbsHf — ᴀᴅᴇᴍ (@ytwokgay) January 9, 2020

Yet, some weren't so sure that Grimes’ pregnancy announcement was even real at all, suggesting that maybe she meant she was pregnant with her new album — or that it could all just be a "publicity stunt."

i'm like 90% sure grimes isn't actually pregnant and this is just a publicity stunt pic.twitter.com/wmFwA1ZHul — Generic Internet Gay (@genericgaystuff) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, some others managed to cope better, simply congratulating the couple on the (maybe) baby.

