 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Risky pitch? Labour leadership hopeful calls for 'referendum' on British Royal family (VIDEO)

10 Jan, 2020 17:07
Get short URL
Risky pitch? Labour leadership hopeful calls for 'referendum' on British Royal family (VIDEO)
(Main) British Royal Family © AFP / Tolga AKMEN (Bottom right) Clive Lewis © AFP / Ben STANSALL
Clive Lewis — the Labour politician bidding to become Jeremy Corbyn's successor — has suggested as part of his leadership pitch, that the British people should decide the future of the Royal family in a referendum.

Following his speech in Brixton on Friday, the Norwich South MP was asked by a reporter to give his views on the state of the monarchy, with regards to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent decision to "step back" from senior royal duties.

Lewis said that he respected the couple's decision due to the press treatment that they have received, along with "the racism that Megan has experienced in the British media." Moving on to the topic of democracy, Lewis — who is struggling to gain enough nominations from his Labour MP colleagues to get on the leadership ballot — claimed the public should have a say on the monarchy's future.

Why not have a referendum in this country on the future of the Royal family? We're a democracy, I'd rather see us as citizens than subjects.

Lewis claims there is widespread support for the Royal family to be "scaled down;" a point he reiterated later on social media, adding that he wasn't calling for the monarchy to be abolished, but merely for the public to have a say over "their size and the money they receive."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Wednesday that they will now look to become financially independent. The couple also say they'll divide their time between the UK and North America.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the Sussex's statement said.

Also on rt.com ‘Spiteful treachery’: Piers Morgan brands Harry & Meghan ‘spoiled brats’ after they retreat from royal life

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies