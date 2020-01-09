 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Spiteful treachery’: Piers Morgan brands Harry & Meghan ‘spoiled brats’ after they retreat from royal life

9 Jan, 2020 11:58
‘Spiteful treachery’: Piers Morgan brands Harry & Meghan ‘spoiled brats’ after they retreat from royal life
(L) TV host Piers Morgan © AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Frazer Harrison (R) Duke and Duchess of Sussex © AFP / Michele Spatari
Piers Morgan has unleashed a devastating Twitter tirade against Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claiming their decision to step back from senior royal duties was a “disgraceful way to treat the Queen.”

Morgan, who co-hosts ITV’s Good Morning Britain, took to social media on Wednesday night to insist Meghan Markle had “split Harry from [Prince] William” and was now “breaking up our royal family after fleecing the public purse.”

The couple revealed that they aim to become “financially independent” and plan to divide their time between the UK and North America. It’s believed that neither the Queen or Prince Charles were consulted before the couple issued their “personal” note, leaving the family “disappointed,”according to the BBC.

Morgan branded this “a disgraceful way to treat The Queen,” adding: “Shame on Harry & Meghan.” The 54 year-old presenter, known for his angry rants and social media battles with high-profile celebrities, described Harry and Meghan’s decision as “spiteful treachery” against their own family.

He said accusations that the move was prompted by the media’s “large-scale dog-whistle racism” directed at the Duchess of Sussex, who is mixed-race, were “absolute b****cks.” Morgan claimed the couple face being “torched back” as a result, branding them “shameless spoiled brats.”

Also on rt.com ‘Progressive new role’: Prince Harry & wife Meghan to ‘work to become financially independent’ from Britain’s royal family

