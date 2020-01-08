Prince Harry & wife Meghan to ‘work to become financially independent’ from Britain’s royal family

Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced plans to 'step back' as senior royals and work to become financially independent. The couple also say they'll divide their time between the UK and North America.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the Sussex’s statement said, adding they intend to step back as senior members of the royal family while “continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The news comes soon after the couple returned to the UK after spending Christmas with their young son and Meghan’s mother in Canada.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW