£20m Picasso artwork ATTACKED in London’s Tate Modern gallery

31 Dec, 2019 17:11
File photo of the Tate Modern art gallery © Sergio Pitamitz / DanitaDelimont via GlobalLookPress
An oil painting by iconic Spanish artist Pablo Picasso has been attacked in the Tate Modern art gallery in London. One man has been charged with criminal damage over the incident, but it’s not clear how much harm was caused.

The colorful work, titled ‘Bust of a Woman,’ was painted by Picasso in Paris in 1944, according to the gallery’s listing, during the last weeks of the Nazi occupation of France, and depicts his lover, the photographer Dora Maar. 

The painting was attacked on December 28, the BBC reports.

The gallery has removed the piece from display, saying it’s under the care of conservationists, but hasn’t revealed the extent of the damage. The painting has been on a long-term loan to the Tate from a private collector since 2011. 

Shakeel Massey, 20, from north London, has been charged with criminal damage over the attack on the painting, and is being held without bail until a court appearance in late January.

