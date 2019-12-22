Hold your nose! Zlatan Ibrahimovic's bronze statue vandalized again in Sweden

Vandals have once again damaged a statue of football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with the nose being sawn off and stolen in the Swedish city of Malmo.

This was the latest in a series acts of vandalism directed at the three-meter-tall statue which was placed outside the stadium of Ibrahimovic’s former club, Malmo FF.

Since being unveiled in October, the statue has been targeted on several occasions in protest over the player's recent investment in their rivals, Hammarby.

In November, the statue was defaced with a toilet seat and set on fire, while December has already seen silver paint spread over the sculpture and a foot sawn off.

Last month it was revealed that the legendary striker had purchased around a quarter of the shares in Hammarby, who last season finished third in the Swedish top-flight, one place behind Malmo.

Zlatan’s decision did not sit well with fans of Malmo, the club where he began his career.