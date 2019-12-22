 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Hold your nose! Zlatan Ibrahimovic's bronze statue vandalized again in Sweden

22 Dec, 2019 16:36
Get short URL
Hold your nose! Zlatan Ibrahimovic's bronze statue vandalized again in Sweden
© Screenshot from Twitter
Vandals have once again damaged a statue of football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with the nose being sawn off and stolen in the Swedish city of Malmo.

This was the latest in a series acts of vandalism directed at the three-meter-tall statue which was placed outside the stadium of Ibrahimovic’s former club, Malmo FF.

Also on rt.com 'He's a piece of sh*t': Zlatan statue defaced with TOILET SEAT in Sweden after he becomes co-owner of rival club

Since being unveiled in October, the statue has been targeted on several occasions in protest over the player's recent investment in their rivals, Hammarby.

In November, the statue was defaced with a toilet seat and set on fire, while December has already seen silver paint spread over the sculpture and a foot sawn off.

Last month it was revealed that the legendary striker had purchased around a quarter of the shares in Hammarby, who last season finished third in the Swedish top-flight, one place behind Malmo.

Zlatan’s decision did not sit well with fans of Malmo, the club where he began his career.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies