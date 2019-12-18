 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Absolutely disgusting’: Parents furious after kids asked ‘should all terrorists be forgiven’ in Manchester bombing essay

18 Dec, 2019 14:35
Get short URL
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Parents furious after kids asked ‘should all terrorists be forgiven’ in Manchester bombing essay
© PhotoMIX Ltd. from Pexels
Families in Yorkshire, England are incensed after kids were given homework asking them to imagine they were the parents of Manchester suicide bombing victims and to write an essay on whether “all terrorists should be forgiven.”

Twelve-year-old pupils at the Bridlington High School were given an assignment on the school’s online homework app on Friday in which they were asked: “Imagine that you are a parent of one of the Manchester bombing victims. Write a response to the point of view that: ‘All terrorists should be forgiven’.”

The exercise was set following an in-class discussion of the Manchester Arena attack in which Salman Ramadam Abedi detonated an explosive device during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017 which killed 22 concert-goers, including children.

Also on rt.com ‘Beyond disgusting’: Father of man killed in London Bridge terrorist attack condemns BoJo for using son’s death for political gain

“There are children at the school who attended the concert and were there when the attack happened. There is even a cousin of one of the victims at the school,” one mother told Hull Live. 

“I think this assignment is absolutely disgusting for all sorts of different reasons,” said Tracey Turner, whose granddaughter studies at the school. 

Headteacher Kate Parker-Randall subsequently apologized, but insisted that the exercise was intended to pose a difficult moral question to the children and allow them to decide whether “hate or forgiveness are the best response to such terrible crimes.” The students had discussed an article about a mother of one of the victims who had forgiven the bomber for killing her son. 

“However, having reflected on the matter we would in hindsight have posed the homework question in a different way,” Parker-Randall later admitted. 

Needless to say, reaction online was far from forgiving, with some even calling for the teacher to be sacked.

“Someone should get fired for that. That is disgusting,” echoed another. 

“When does it stop? very scary stuff,” wrote one concerned commenter.

The news comes just two months after GCSE students studying English at Cheney School in Oxfordshire were asked to pen a mock suicide note. The children were assigned the creative writing task while studying ‘An Inspector Calls’ by J.B. Priestley, a 1945 play which deals with the aftermath of character Eva Smith’s suicide. 

“I genuinely feel it could be done well to raise awareness of teen mental health and suicide, but this was a massive fail,” one concerned mother said at the time. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies