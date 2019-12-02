 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Beyond disgusting’: Father of man killed in London Bridge terrorist attack condemns BoJo for using son’s death for political gain

2 Dec, 2019 12:23
(L) Jack Merritt, a victim of the London Bridge terrorist attack © Reuters / Handout / Metropolitan Police (R) PM Boris Johnson © AFP / Pool / Simon Dawson
The father of Jack Merritt, a victim in last Friday’s London Bridge terrorist attack, has shared a tweet branding PM Boris Johnson’s response to the vile murders, as “beyond disgusting.”

David Merritt, whose 25 year-old son was one of two victims killed by convicted terrorist Usman Khan in a savage stabbing spree, appeared to condemn Johnson for using the death of Jack as justification for harsher sentencing. He shared a tweet on Monday morning from Ash Sarkar, a contributing editor at Novara Media, that also hit out at Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Just a day after the murders, Johnson declared that a Tory government led by him would toughen terror sentences and stop criminals entering the UK from the EU. He also claimed there would be a crackdown on early release for convicted terrorists, insisting that “the practice of automatic early release where you cut a sentence in half” isn’t working.

It comes after Jack’s father, in a tweet on Sunday night, accused the Daily Mail and Daily Express of using his son’s death “to promote your vile propaganda.” He’s insisted that his son would not “wish his death to be used as the pretext for more draconian sentences or for detaining people unnecessarily.”

The second victim of jihadist Khan’s knife attack was Saskia Jones, a 23-year-old former student at the University of Cambridge.

Merritt and Jones were taking part in an event at Fishmongers’ Hall, close to London Bridge, to mark five years of the university’s Learning Together program, which brings together people in criminal justice and higher education institutions.

Khan was shot dead by police after stabbing five people in the area around London Bridge. He was released on licence from jail in December 2018, having been convicted of terror offences, including plotting to attack the London Stock Exchange in 2010.

