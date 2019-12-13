 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Looking like a big win!' Trump congratulates Boris Johnson on imminent election victory
'Powerful new mandate to get Brexit done': BoJo promises to respect will of British people

13 Dec, 2019 03:48
‘Powerful new mandate to get Brexit done’: BoJo promises to respect will of British people
Conservative British PM Boris Johnson looks on during his victory speech alongside costumed "challengers" in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. ©  Reuters / Toby Melville
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had been given a strong new mandate from the British people, celebrating his Conservative party’s landslide electoral win as a “historic” chance to carry out his Brexit agenda.

“At this stage it does look as though this one nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate,” Johnson said, drawing cheers from supporters.

To get Brexit done, and not just to get Brexit done but to unite this country and take it forward, and to focus on the priorities of the British people.

Johnson thanked British people for turning out to vote and giving his party a “historic” opportunity.

This gives us now, in this new government, the chance to respect the democratic will of the British people, to change this country for the better and to unleash the potential of the entire people of this country.

Reacting to Johnson’s victory lap, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reminded the PM that there was a “clear desire” among Scots to chart their own path and he had no right to “[rip Scotland] out of Europe against our own will.”

Boris Johnson may have a mandate to take England out of the European Union. He emphatically does not have a mandate to take Scotland out of the European Union. Scotland must have a choice over our own future.

