‘Powerful new mandate to get Brexit done’: BoJo promises to respect will of British people

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had been given a strong new mandate from the British people, celebrating his Conservative party’s landslide electoral win as a “historic” chance to carry out his Brexit agenda.

“At this stage it does look as though this one nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate,” Johnson said, drawing cheers from supporters.

To get Brexit done, and not just to get Brexit done but to unite this country and take it forward, and to focus on the priorities of the British people.

Johnson thanked British people for turning out to vote and giving his party a “historic” opportunity.

This gives us now, in this new government, the chance to respect the democratic will of the British people, to change this country for the better and to unleash the potential of the entire people of this country.

Reacting to Johnson’s victory lap, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reminded the PM that there was a “clear desire” among Scots to chart their own path and he had no right to “[rip Scotland] out of Europe against our own will.”

Boris Johnson may have a mandate to take England out of the European Union. He emphatically does not have a mandate to take Scotland out of the European Union. Scotland must have a choice over our own future.

