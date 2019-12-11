Prison break, but without pants: Defendant awkwardly tries to escape courtroom through ceiling, dumbfounds guards (VIDEO)
Russian courtrooms typically have a special enclosure where defendants seat during criminal trials. This feature in itself is controversial, with critics calling it humiliating, but in one particular hearing it proved to be a big headache for law enforcement. The defendant, Leonid Greiser, climbed right through the mini-room’s loosely-barred top section and tried to get through a hanging ceiling.
The escape attempt, if it was one, was apparently ill-conceived. Police guards and court bailiffs rushed to grab the man by his legs – dragging his sweatpants off in the process – and cursed a lot as they were trying to find a safe way to make him come down.
Ultimately a threat to zap him with a shocker device did the trick, judging by a video of the incident, filmed by tabloid Life.ru.
Greiser’s case is far from a laughing matter though. He is accused of killing his own sister in a ritualized murder. His daring non-escape only resulted in him being handcuffed for the rest of the hearing. The Moscow court where it happened authorized a two-month extension of his pretrial arrest at the request of the prosecution.
