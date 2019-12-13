 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Looking like a big win!’ Trump congratulates Boris Johnson on imminent election victory
‘Disappointed’ Corbyn vows to lead Labour party through ‘process of reflection’ but not into next election

13 Dec, 2019 03:32
©  Reuters / Hannah McKay
British Labor Party head Jeremy Corbyn said he would not be leading his party into the next election, calling his loss to Prime Minister Boris Johnson “very disappointing.”

"This is obviously a very disappointing night for the Labour Party with the result that we've got," Jeremy Corbyn said after winning his north London electoral seat.

I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign

However, acknowledging that the party needs some time to reflect on the failure, Corbyn said he would continue to lead the party during this hard period.

“The pressure on those surrounding politicians is often very, very high indeed,” Corbyn said, thinking his staff. “The media intrusion on people's lives is very high indeed, and the attacks that take place against the families and loved ones of politicians continue, and they’re disgraceful, and frankly they are disgusting.”

