‘Disappointed’ Corbyn vows to lead Labour party through ‘process of reflection’ but not into next election
"This is obviously a very disappointing night for the Labour Party with the result that we've got," Jeremy Corbyn said after winning his north London electoral seat.
I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign
However, acknowledging that the party needs some time to reflect on the failure, Corbyn said he would continue to lead the party during this hard period.
LIVE: Jeremy Corbyn speaks at count #GE19https://t.co/R1OR1pjGBy— RT UK (@RTUKnews) December 13, 2019
"The pressure on those surrounding politicians is often very, very high indeed," Corbyn said, thinking his staff. "The media intrusion on people's lives is very high indeed, and the attacks that take place against the families and loved ones of politicians continue, and they're disgraceful, and frankly they are disgusting."
