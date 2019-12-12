What do lightbulbs, clowns & candles all have in common? They can turn into BoJo or Corbyn on UK papers’ election day front pages

Some of Britain’s newspapers have treated the public to a range of entertainingly weird cover images for their front pages on election day, including Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn appearing as light bulbs and candles.

The Sun led the way with faces of PM Johnson and Labour leader Corbyn side by side on their front page with the headline: “Save Britain, Save Brexit.” Johnson is pictured inside a glowing lightbulb, while Corbyn is seen grimacing inside a grey one.

It’s prompted some rather comical comments on Twitter with one person suggesting the bizarre image resembles someone opening the fridge door, in what is ostensibly a reference to Johnson hiding away from the media in a giant fridge on Wednesday.

Many people have likened Johnson to the “laughing baby” in the British children’s TV program Teletubbies. While others highlighted the fact that the Sun had made that comparison before.

They did a more terrifying version of that before pic.twitter.com/DdhG7tVTqz — Get Johnson Out #votetactically (@robotattack) December 12, 2019

Its sister paper in Scotland, the Scottish Sun, also used a powerful metaphor with a creepy depiction of Corbyn as a candle that’s just been put out, complete, somewhat hilariously, with an explanation as to what their headline means.

Says a lot about the Sun’s opinion of their readers that they literally have to explain their metaphor with a massive asterisk on their front page ahahahaha pic.twitter.com/dOA5T8XXND — Fake Carlton (@_CarltonCole9) December 12, 2019

The most zany, colorful front cover however has to go to the Daily Star who have Johnson and Corbyn dressed as clowns with the headline: “Clowning Street.”

It prompted one person on Twitter to cheekily remark: “I’ve never looked to the Star for incisive political analysis but I have perhaps been missing out.” While another simply replied: “Very good. Yes, Gawd help us.”

