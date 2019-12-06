 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Don’t really understand money’: Tory candidate heckled after saying disabled people should be PAID LESS than minimum wage

6 Dec, 2019 11:25
British banknotes and coins © Global Look Press / XYZ Pictures
A Tory candidate has been filmed at a hustings event being jeered after claiming those with learning difficulties shouldn’t be paid the minimum wage because “it’s about the happiness to work.”

Sally-Ann Hart, the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Hastings and Rye, was asked by an audience member to defend an article she shared on Facebook titled: ‘Why people with learning disabilities should be allowed to work for less than the minimum wage.’

They should be given the opportunity to work because it’s to do with the happiness they have about working… It’s about the happiness to work.

Hart’s defense was met with ferocious jeers by much of the audience with shouts of  “shameful” and “they deserve a salary.” The hostile response didn’t stop the Tory candidate doubling down, insisting that the article was about “having a therapeutic exemption” for those with disabilities.

It provoked a member of the audience to howl: “I’m autistic, and I want to get paid for the work I do,” while another yelled: “How patronizing, how dare you.” 

The controversial remarks have also provoked anger on social media, with disabled people in particular lashing out. One person with autism and other learning difficulties insisted that her words were “beyond disgusting.” While others called Hart a “disgrace.”

The constituency of Hastings and Rye, which has been held by former government minister Amber Rudd, until she quit frontline politics earlier this year, is one of the UK’s tightest marginals up for grabs at this year’s general election. The Tories hold it by a margin of 346 with Labour the closest challengers at the 2017 snap poll.

