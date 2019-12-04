 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Princess Anne shrugs as Queen gestures to come greet the Trumps in comical viral video

4 Dec, 2019 17:09
(Far left) Princes Anne (Center) Donald and Melania Trump (Right) Queen Elizabeth II © Reuters / Geoff Pugh / Pool
Queen Elizabeth II and her daughter Princess Anne have been caught on camera having a brief funny falling out, as the British royals welcomed US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania to a NATO reception at Buckingham Palace.

It’s quite common for mothers and daughters to have their disagreements, but seeing the Queen struggle to get Anne to play ball – in public – is a rarity. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the monarch’s attempts to coax her daughter over to greet the Trumps ostensibly falls on deaf ears – if only momentarily.

Princess Anne’s reaction has prompted an avalanche of love on social media from people who appeared to enjoy her sassy response, and there were some who thought the family interaction was refreshingly relatable. 

“I think that’s the first time I’ve ever seen anything from the royals that made them look even vaguely like a normal family,” tweeted one person.

Others posted hilarious memes to highlight the ‘everyday’ family scenarios and pictures that best describe how the younger royal was “really” feeling.

Anne also featured in another video widely circulated on social media: footage showing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemingly mocking Trump while talking with other leaders, including UK PM Boris Johnson, at the NATO reception.

