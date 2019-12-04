 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin: Russia is against militarization of space as US sees it as theater of war
HomeUK News

‘Surely they swarmed the buzz?’ Extinction Rebellion brutally mocked after ‘bee’ activists glue themselves to Lib Dems’ bus

4 Dec, 2019 13:51
Get short URL
‘Surely they swarmed the buzz?’ Extinction Rebellion brutally mocked after ‘bee’ activists glue themselves to Lib Dems’ bus
An Extinction Rebellion activist is seen glued to the windscreen of Liberal Democrats' campaign bus © Reuters / Hannah McKay
Extinction Rebellion (XR) climate change activists dressed up as bees and glued themselves to the Liberal Democrats' election bus – which happens to be electric – leading to ridicule and a flurry of bee-based puns on Twitter.

Some of XR’s activists were seen targeting the party’s ‘battle bus’ on Friday in Streatham, south London. They prevented the vehicle from moving by supergluing their hands to the windscreen while donning colorful bee costumes, in protest over the Lib Dems’ carbon neutral target of 2045, insisting it needs to be 2025.

The environmental activists’ latest stunt has provoked a mixture of bewilderment and anger on social media, with even supporters of their cause left frustrated at why they would target an electric mode of transport – yet again.

Kevin Magure, the Daily Mirror’s associate editor, branded it “the funniest own goal since disrupting public transport,” and sarcastically asked his Twitter followers: “Anyone know of a vegan cafe they could shut because it uses gas for cooking?”

Another person joked that it looks like electric vehicles are banned now so “I guess we are all f***** walking from now on!!”

Elsewhere online, some people couldn’t help but be inspired by the ‘bee theme’ climate change protesters incorporated into their latest stunt, to tweet some cracking puns, such as “Surely they swarmed the buzz?”Also, “If I were you, I'd be pollen his hand off,” to which someone cheekily replied: “What a beezarre joke.”

XR staged mass demonstrations and a number of controversial stunts in London during April and October this year. In total, around 3,000 protesters were arrested.

The group’s Autumn protests caused major travel disruptions. Public opinion towards the group soured when members staged at a London Tube station, climbing on top of train carriages until angry commuters pulled them back down to the ground to allow services to resume.

Also on rt.com Extinction Rebellion protests cost police £37m, more than double spent combating violent crime in London each year

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies