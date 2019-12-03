 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Did you lose this? NASA spots wreckage from India’s Vikram lunar lander

3 Dec, 2019 05:07
This image shows the Vikram Lander impact point and associated debris field. Green dots indicate spacecraft debris; blue dots locate disturbed soil. ©  NASA Handout
A NASA satellite has plucked a needle from the haystack, spotting debris from India’s ill-fated Vikram lunar lander, which crashed on the moon’s surface in September after an unsuccessful touch-down attempt.

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) snapped images of the crash site and its associated debris field, which were published on Monday. Though hard to make out, the new photos show the craft’s impact crater and wreckage scattered across several kilometers of the lunar surface.

While NASA’s high tech orbital probe deserves some credit for finding the lander, it was Indian computer programmer Shagufta Subramanian who actually pointed out the crash site after the agency invited the public to join the search, publishing a mosaic image in late September for anyone to pore over.

The Vikram's impact point is seen near the center of the image. ©  NASA Handout

An animation released by NASA also shows a before and after comparison of the crash site, in which a faint streak of debris can be seen near the bottom third of the more recent photo.

Before and after images show the Vikram's impact point. ©  NASA Handout

Vikram was launched last July as part of India’s Chandrayaan-2 moon mission, with which New Delhi hoped to become the fourth nation behind the US, Russia and China to make a successful moon landing. It would have been the first touch-down on the natural satellite’s south pole. The mission’s primary craft remains in orbit around the moon, but it lost contact with the Vikram soon after it departed for its failed landing attempt.

