 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

12yo boy killed, 5 injured as car rams into schoolchildren in Essex – murder probe launched

2 Dec, 2019 19:18
Get short URL
12yo boy killed, 5 injured as car rams into schoolchildren in Essex – murder probe launched
© Reuters / Alessia Pierdomenico
A murder investigation has been launched after a 12-year-old boy was killed when a car mounted the pavement outside a secondary school in Essex, injuring five other children.

Police were called to the scene of the incident near Debden High School in Loughton at around 3:30 PM on Monday. The boy’s death was confirmed by police at around 7:15 PM.

Emergency services and police are still at the scene after the car reportedly ran off the road and onto the pavement. Some reports said an air ambulance landed close to the scene at Mannock Drive.

Essex Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Rob Brettell appealed to the public to provide any dashcam or CCTV footage they have of the area.

“This is likely to be a prolonged and serious investigation we urgently need the public’s assistance,” he said.

Police initially described the situation as “fast moving” but urged the public “not to speculate” on the circumstances or people involved. “We must make sure our updates are accurate,” police wrote on Twitter. Brettell said such speculation could cause "further worry and upset" to the community.

Willingale Road, where the collision occurred, has been completely closed to the public in both directions and authorities are warning people to avoid the area.

One witness told Essex Live that a Ford Ka drove onto the path, hitting multiple children, before driving off down the road. "It was awful to witness. Everyone is in shock," one father told the outlet.

Brettell confirmed on Twitter that police are searching for a silver Ford Ka, which is likely to have sustained damage on the front.

Two 15-year-old boys, one 13-year-old boy, one 16-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman were injured in the incident, Essex Live said. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies