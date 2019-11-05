Tory government’s plan to stage £120m ‘festival of Brexit’ branded ‘waste of money’

PM Boris Johnson’s Conservative government are ploughing on with preparations for a post-Brexit festival, despite the fact that the UK has not secured its exit from the EU, and has prompted ridicule on social media.

The festival - set for 2022 at a cost of £120m - has been promoted as a showcase for “the UK’s unique strengths in creativity and innovation.” It promises an “exciting program” of design and technology, arts and culture in the same year as the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Also on rt.com ‘Ebay them?’ Release of millions of celebratory Brexit coins thrown into doubt, sparking derision on social media

Despite warnings that such a show of strength for the union could inflame tensions in Northern Ireland, coming a year after the 100th anniversary of the start of the Irish civil war, PM Johnson has decided not to shelve the controversial event.

The post-Brexit festival has sparked much ridicule on social media, with accusations that such an event will end up going down the same path as many other expensive government projects - ditched.

Many have claimed the event is a “waste of money," while others have posted creative memes giving their ideas on possible promotional posters for the Brexit festival.

So pleased to finally announce that I have been given the task of designing the official Festival of Brexit posters.🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/9qYUfk20qT — Wefail (@wefail) November 5, 2019

PM Johnson’s government have already suffered the humiliation of having their 50p coins to commemorative Brexit binned, because the UK failed to leave the EU by October 31. The new Brexit deadline day is now January 31, after the EU granted the UK a 3-month extension.

The UK snap general election on December 12 could conceivably lead to Brexit not being delivered with the prospect of another hung parliament. Pro-remain parties like Labour have opened up the option of a 2nd EU referendum, with a choice to stay within the bloc.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.