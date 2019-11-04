 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Indian celebrities lambaste govt over Delhi air pollution emergency

4 Nov, 2019 11:03
Actress Priyanka Chopra has spoken up about the pollution in New Delhi. © Instagram/ priyankachopra; background: Smog in New Delhi © Reuters
As Delhiites continue to suffer through a bout of extreme smog, irate celebrities, including Bollywood elites, have publicly criticized the government for perceived inaction over the growing public health crisis.

Film and TV star Priyanka Chopra is in Delhi to film her next project ‘The White Tiger’ and, despite expressing initial joy at filming in her home country, she quickly took to Instagram to share just how severe the air pollution is in the capital.

“It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions,” the actor said in the caption below her masked face. “Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone.”

The seasonal smog is reaching ‘hazardous’ levels, with air quality now ranking in the ‘severe’ category at over 30 times the World Health Organisation’s safe daily limit of pollutants. 

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also weighed in on the situation, sharing a pithy, wry tweet which read: “Breathlessness, Palpitation, moist eyes… you’re either in love or in Delhi.”

His tongue-in-cheek remark drew criticism, with some accusing him of making light of the pollution from afar and mocking the plight of everyday Indians. 

The smog has led to schools being closed across the city. Flights have also been delayed, diverted or cancelled and a public health emergency declared by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA).

Exasperated Bollywood actor and producer Arjun Rampal vented his frustration on Twitter, describing the situation as “absolutely disgusting.”

In an effort to curb emissions, Delhi has implemented an odd-even scheme in which vehicles are forbidden from being driven on certain days depending on the last digit of their registration plate. Critics say the government’s efforts do not go far enough.

The smog is the result of a combination of industrial emissions, smoke from agricultural burning and, of course, monumental traffic in the world’s second most populated city. Some 2.5 million people in India died from pollution-related causes in 2015.

