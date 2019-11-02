‘Really terrifying’: Series of explosions in Birmingham city center prompt evacuation (VIDEOS)

Alarmed shoppers fled in fright after a series of explosions outside a cafe in Birmingham on Friday. Police evacuated the immediate area while waiting on a fire crew to tackle the resulting blaze.

The disturbing incident started with a series of bangs beneath a drain cover outside a Tim Horton’s coffee shop near the corner of New Street and Lower Temple Street, before the spot suddenly erupted into flames which emitted thick black smoke.

It later emerged that the blasts were sparked by an electrical fault in underground cables that started a fire. Concerned locals filmed the entire episode, with some initially suspecting that a prankster had put fireworks into a sewer.

Local taxi driver Shazad Ali witnessed the explosions and described the incident to Birmingham Live as “really terrifying”.

“People inside the store started screaming and running out,” he added. "Five minutes after the explosion, police arrived started moving everyone back and told me I had to leave cab because it was too dangerous.”

Looks like someone set off some fireworks or something under a drain here in #Birmingham new street pic.twitter.com/EMYFZyiyrW — Jake @Scotiacon 🎶🎸 (@JakeM_Wolf) November 1, 2019

West Midlands Fire Service dispatched two fire brigades to the scene to bring the blaze under control, and no injuries were reported.

