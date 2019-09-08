Brazen car thieves leave stripped-down luxury Range Rover in front garden (PHOTO)

Police in Chelmsley had an easy case to crack when they received a 999 call about a “possible” stolen car, and arrived to find a Range Rover completely stripped for parts and on display in someone’s front yard.

The skeleton of what was once a luxury Range Rover Sport was sitting in a driveway in Kingshurst, Birmingham when police responded to the call.

What remained looked nothing like a Range Rover, as it had been completely stripped for parts, leaving just an empty shell. The engine, doors, seats, and hood had all been removed.

The vehicle was stolen in Newtown four days ago. Police have arrested one person for theft of a motor vehicle.

