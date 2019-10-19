 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘So frightening’: UK politicians protected by SQUADS OF COPS as Brexit vote delay infuriates crowds (VIDEOS)

19 Oct, 2019 16:45
House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves the Houses of Parliament on Saturday. © Reuters/Tom Nicholson
A raft of high-profile UK government ministers and MPs required squads of police officers to protect them from angry crowds as they attempted to leave the UK Parliament following Saturday’s farcical aborted Brexit vote.

Conservatives Michael Gove, Andrea Leadsom, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Labour’s Diane Abbott were among the lawmakers who were escorted away from the palace of Westminster, as people from both sides of the Brexit debate vented their spleen, after so-called Super Saturday turned out to be a damp squib.

Along with over half-a-dozen officers, Rees-Mogg was also accompanied by his young son as he faced shouts of “shame” from furious protesters. Supporters also shouted “no surrender Jacob” as the father and son attempted to move through the crowd.

Labour’s Diane Abbott also left the Commons under a heavy police escort and footage on social media shows her being heckled by pro-Brexit demonstrators.

The unsavoury scenes came after MPs dealt a significant blow to Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans by voting to withhold their approval of his deal until after all the legislation to enact it has passed.

“Thank goodness for our superb police. Just walked home safely from HoC [House of Commons] with their protection – why do the so called ‘People’s Vote’ protesters think it’s ok to abuse, intimidate and scream in the face of someone they don’t agree with?” Business Secretary Leadsom asked on Twitter.

“So frightening, and so grateful to the police,” she added.

