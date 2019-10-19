‘So frightening’: UK politicians protected by SQUADS OF COPS as Brexit vote delay infuriates crowds (VIDEOS)

A raft of high-profile UK government ministers and MPs required squads of police officers to protect them from angry crowds as they attempted to leave the UK Parliament following Saturday’s farcical aborted Brexit vote.

Conservatives Michael Gove, Andrea Leadsom, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Labour’s Diane Abbott were among the lawmakers who were escorted away from the palace of Westminster, as people from both sides of the Brexit debate vented their spleen, after so-called Super Saturday turned out to be a damp squib.

Jacob Rees-Mogg and his young son are escorted through Westminster by police to chants of “shame on you” from protestors. pic.twitter.com/flbkc4lupB — Tom Boadle (@TomBoadle) October 19, 2019

Along with over half-a-dozen officers, Rees-Mogg was also accompanied by his young son as he faced shouts of “shame” from furious protesters. Supporters also shouted “no surrender Jacob” as the father and son attempted to move through the crowd.

Labour’s Diane Abbott also left the Commons under a heavy police escort and footage on social media shows her being heckled by pro-Brexit demonstrators.

Police escorting @HackneyAbbott as she is harassed by pro-Brexit supporters after leaving the stage of the #PeoplesVoteMarchpic.twitter.com/0plDF0HyF1 — Stéphanie Bosset (@39_stephs) October 19, 2019

The unsavoury scenes came after MPs dealt a significant blow to Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans by voting to withhold their approval of his deal until after all the legislation to enact it has passed.

Flanked by police Michael Gove not answering questions about the vote pic.twitter.com/YX2gbieWR6 — Jason Farrell (@JasonFarrellSky) October 19, 2019

“Thank goodness for our superb police. Just walked home safely from HoC [House of Commons] with their protection – why do the so called ‘People’s Vote’ protesters think it’s ok to abuse, intimidate and scream in the face of someone they don’t agree with?” Business Secretary Leadsom asked on Twitter.

“So frightening, and so grateful to the police,” she added.

Also on rt.com Blow to Boris: UK MPs vote to delay decision on BoJo’s Brexit deal, insist he now must ask for extension from EU

Like this story? Share it with a friend!