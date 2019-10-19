 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

UK PM Johnson refuses to negotiate Brexit delay past Oct. 31 with EU despite just-passed amendment

19 Oct, 2019 14:05
Get short URL
UK PM Johnson refuses to negotiate Brexit delay past Oct. 31 with EU despite just-passed amendment
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stuck by his vow to leave the European Union with or without a deal by October 31, even after MPs voted to withhold his deal with the union.

“I will not negotiate a delay with the EU, and neither does the law compel me to do so,” Johnson told Parliament after the passage of the Letwin amendment, an addition to Johnson’s proposed deal that would withhold support for the plan until legislation required to pass the bill is passed by Parliament as well.

Also on rt.com Blow to Boris: UK MPs vote for amendment delaying approval of BoJo’s Brexit deal, insist he now must ask for extension from EU

In effect, the passage of the amendment means Johnson is now required to ask Brussels for a three-month delay to Brexit by the end of Saturday, as mandated by the Benn Act.

Johnson, however, has signaled he may defy the act, telling lawmakers that “further delay will be bad for this country, bad for the European Union, and bad for democracy.”

Instead, he said his government will introduce fresh Brexit legislation when the Commons meets again next week.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies