UK PM Johnson refuses to negotiate Brexit delay past Oct. 31 with EU despite just-passed amendment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stuck by his vow to leave the European Union with or without a deal by October 31, even after MPs voted to withhold his deal with the union.

“I will not negotiate a delay with the EU, and neither does the law compel me to do so,” Johnson told Parliament after the passage of the Letwin amendment, an addition to Johnson’s proposed deal that would withhold support for the plan until legislation required to pass the bill is passed by Parliament as well.

In effect, the passage of the amendment means Johnson is now required to ask Brussels for a three-month delay to Brexit by the end of Saturday, as mandated by the Benn Act.

Johnson, however, has signaled he may defy the act, telling lawmakers that “further delay will be bad for this country, bad for the European Union, and bad for democracy.”

Instead, he said his government will introduce fresh Brexit legislation when the Commons meets again next week.