Pyramid scheme: Extinction Rebellion protesters block London’s Oxford Circus with wooden structure (VIDEO)

18 Oct, 2019 12:36
© Ruptly
Extinction Rebellion activists have erected a large wood pyramid at Oxford Circus, blocking one of London’s busiest junctions. A Ruptly video shows police cordoning off the area.

In a coordinated act of civil disobedience, the group constructed the wooden structure in the middle of the road. Two protesters then climbed onto it, with several more locking themselves to its base.

Footage shows police blocking off the area as they attempt to coax activists off their wooden creation. A boom lift later arrives at the scene to help authorities snatch the perched protesters.

© Ruptly

Extinction Rebellion has blocked transport hubs in London, New York, and other cities as part of its crusade to demand global action to address climate change. The group launched a wave of polarizing protests on October 7. Since then, some 1,642 people have been arrested for participating in the divisive acts of public disobedience.

