 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Man held after UK Manchester stabbings is arrested under terrorism law

11 Oct, 2019 14:30
Get short URL
Man held after UK Manchester stabbings is arrested under terrorism law
© Reuters / PETER POWELL
A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences following a knife attack that injured five people in the Arndale shopping center in Manchester, England, police have confirmed.

Greater Manchester has confirmed that the suspect was re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation, and instigation of an act of terrorism.

The man was originally held on suspicion of serious assault.

The Arndale center was placed on lockdown at around 11:15am BST on Friday after a man was reported to be “lunging” at shoppers with a knife.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson revealed that two unarmed police community officers confronted the attacker, who then chased them as they called for back-up from the emergency services. He went on to stab three members of the public.

“Although the injuries are nasty we’re told thankfully they are not life threatening,” the police constable said.

Within five minutes of the attack, the man was arrested. Video footage posted online show a police officer handcuffing the suspect on the ground with another in attendance, armed with a taser.

"We do not know the motivation for this terrible attack. It was random, certainly brutal, and terrifying for anyone who witnessed it," the constable added.

Public transport in the surrounding area has been temporarily shut down. Police say they hope to get Manchester town center back to normal by Saturday morning.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies