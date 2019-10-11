Man held after UK Manchester stabbings is arrested under terrorism law

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences following a knife attack that injured five people in the Arndale shopping center in Manchester, England, police have confirmed.

Greater Manchester has confirmed that the suspect was re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation, and instigation of an act of terrorism.

The man was originally held on suspicion of serious assault.

Police confirmed that although the injuries inflicted on five people were 'nasty' none are life threatening.



The Arndale center was placed on lockdown at around 11:15am BST on Friday after a man was reported to be “lunging” at shoppers with a knife.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson revealed that two unarmed police community officers confronted the attacker, who then chased them as they called for back-up from the emergency services. He went on to stab three members of the public.

“Although the injuries are nasty we’re told thankfully they are not life threatening,” the police constable said.

Within five minutes of the attack, the man was arrested. Video footage posted online show a police officer handcuffing the suspect on the ground with another in attendance, armed with a taser.

"We do not know the motivation for this terrible attack. It was random, certainly brutal, and terrifying for anyone who witnessed it," the constable added.

Public transport in the surrounding area has been temporarily shut down. Police say they hope to get Manchester town center back to normal by Saturday morning.

