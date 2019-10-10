 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

America is a ‘predatory hospital’ monetizing on the sick & dying, disguised as a country – Keiser Report

10 Oct, 2019 14:47
Get short URL
America is a ‘predatory hospital’ monetizing on the sick & dying, disguised as a country – Keiser Report
© Reuters / Adrees Latif
Millions of Americans receive a surprise medical bill every year, bankrupting families and raising health care costs for everyone.

RT’s Keiser Report says the reality of America where people live paycheck to paycheck is “legalized plunder.”

The health industry is one of the largest employers in the entire nation, Stacy Herbert says, explaining that around 90 percent of the US GDP is hospital care, medical spending, and so-called health care.

“America isessentially a corrupt hospital disguised as a country,” Max Keiser says. So-called medical billing professionals are “the greatest at sending out bills for services they don’t provide. They don’t provide health care, they just simply extract wealth.”

Max says the health industry “extracts people’s money from their pockets, similar to the energy industry extracting oil and gas from the Earth,” but makes them “a lot more ill.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies