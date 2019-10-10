America is a ‘predatory hospital’ monetizing on the sick & dying, disguised as a country – Keiser Report

Millions of Americans receive a surprise medical bill every year, bankrupting families and raising health care costs for everyone.

RT’s Keiser Report says the reality of America where people live paycheck to paycheck is “legalized plunder.”

The health industry is one of the largest employers in the entire nation, Stacy Herbert says, explaining that around 90 percent of the US GDP is hospital care, medical spending, and so-called health care.

“America isessentially a corrupt hospital disguised as a country,” Max Keiser says. So-called medical billing professionals are “the greatest at sending out bills for services they don’t provide. They don’t provide health care, they just simply extract wealth.”

Max says the health industry “extracts people’s money from their pockets, similar to the energy industry extracting oil and gas from the Earth,” but makes them “a lot more ill.”

