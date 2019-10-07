 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
BoJo slams Washington for protecting US diplomat’s wife connected to death of British teenager

7 Oct, 2019 14:14
BoJo slams Washington for protecting US diplomat's wife connected to death of British teenager
A general view of RAF Croughton. A motorcyclist, Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in a collision with a car on August 27 © Getty Images / Peter Summers
A US diplomat’s wife, suspected of being responsible for the road death of a British teenager in England, should not be covered by “diplomatic immunity,” says Boris Johnson. The UK PM has urged Washington to ‘reconsider.’

Police believe Anne Sacoolas, wife of US diplomat Jonathan Sacoolas, drove out of the Royal Air Force’s Croughton air base in Northamptonshire, where her husband was based, on August 27, onto the wrong side of the road and fatally hit 19-year-old Harry Dunn who was traveling on a motorbike.

US authorities declined Northamptonshire police’s request to waive diplomatic immunity of 42 year-old Sacoolas soon after the incident.

Johnson told the BBC that he would raise the issue with the White House if the situation is not resolved soon, insisting that he hoped “Anne Sacoolas will come back and… engage properly with the processes of laws” in the UK.

I do not think that it can be right to use the process of diplomatic immunity for this type of purpose.

Police have revealed that Sacoolas told them she would not be leaving the country, but she and her family have since returned to the US.Speaking to Sky News, Harry’s mother Charlotte Charles revealed that the family was struggling to cope with their loss, claiming Sacoolas had left them in “complete ruin.”

“We’re just utterly shocked and appalled that somebody has been allowed to get on a plane and go home and avoid our justice system.”

