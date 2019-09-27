 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
SNP’s Sturgeon signals it’s time to install Corbyn as caretaker PM to avert Bojo’s no-deal Brexit

Published time: 27 Sep, 2019 14:07 Edited time: 27 Sep, 2019 14:16
(L) SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon © AFP / Pool / Jane Barlow (R) Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn © AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas
The Scottish National Party, led by Nicola Sturgeon, insists PM Boris Johnson can’t be left unopposed to oversee a no-deal Brexit, calling for a caretaker PM to secure an extension, with Jeremy Corbyn the prime candidate.

Sturgeon hinted on social media on Friday that Johnson could not be trusted to abide by the law and request a Brexit delay from Brussels, something he is legally obliged to do by October 19 if he has failed to secure a deal.

The SNP leader claims a vote of no confidence (VONC) in Johnson’s government is the best way to avoid the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal on October 31.

VONC, opposition unites around someone for [the] sole purpose of securing an extension, and then immediate General Election.

Some, such as the Daily Telegraph’s political correspondent Harry Yorke, have interpreted the “someone” to be Labour’s leader.

“This is a big move. By someone, she means Jeremy Corbyn,”tweeted Yorke.

It puts pressure on the Liberal Democrats to follow suit. Their leader Jo Swinson has insisted that they could not back Corbyn as an interim prime minister, preferring someone who she feels would have more support.

The convention is for the Queen to ask the leader of the opposition party to form a government in the event the sitting administration is voted down.

