Boris Johnson ‘strongly disagrees’ with Supreme Court decision on prorogation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken out about his government’s loss in the Supreme Court, saying, “I don’t think this was the right decision.”

Currently in New York and due to address the United Nations General Assembly, Johnson said that he strongly disagreed with the court ruling that the prorogation of parliament was unlawful and void.

“I have the utmost respect for our judiciary,” he said, adding: “I think that the prerogative of prorogation has been used for centuries without this kind of challenge.”

“As the law currently stands, the UK leaves the EU on October 31 come what may,” Johnson told reporters, and added that securing an exit deal with the bloc before that deadline “is not made much easier by this kind of stuff in parliament or in the courts.”

Parliament was prorogued earlier this month until the Queen’s speech on October 14, just weeks before the UK is due to leave the EU, however legal challenges brought against the move resulted in the Supreme Court quashing the suspension. Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow responded to Tuesday’s court ruling by announcing that the business of parliament would resume on Wednesday morning.

