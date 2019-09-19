‘Totally improper & desperate’: Salmond blasts ex-UK PM Cameron for ‘begging’ Queen for Scottish Indyref help

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has taken a swipe at David Cameron, calling him “desperate,” after the former UK PM revealed he asked the Queen to intervene during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum campaign.

Cameron has admitted to making contact with Buckingham Palace officials, after seeing a Sunday Times poll showing the YES [to independence] campaign was at 51 percent. Panicked by the very real prospect of defeat, Cameron claims he asked the Queen’s private secretary if the monarch could “raise an eyebrow” to swing the result his way.

Just a raising of the eyebrow, even, you know, a quarter of an inch, we thought would make a difference.

Shortly after this intervention, the Queen was reportedly heard telling a well-wisher outside Crathie Kirk near her Balmoral estate that she hoped Scotland would “think very carefully about the future.” The monarch is meant to remain neutral on all political matters.

Salmond, Scotland’s first minister between 2007 and 2014, casts doubt on Cameron’s suggestion that he had been successful in “securing a royal intervention,” but still roasted the former PM’s behavior.

Begging a constitutional monarch to make a political intervention is not only totally improper but an indication of how desperate Prime Minister Cameron was.

Salmond, who presents his own show on RT, insists Westminster does not comply with any political rule book and suggests Scotland will not let the establishment off the hook the next time around.

In September 2014, Scotland rejected independence by 55.3 percent to 44.7 percent. There have been growing calls for a second referendum from the Scottish National Party, led by Nicola Sturgeon. They contend that if the UK leaves the EU, such a move would be the “material change of circumstances” required to justify it.

It comes after Cameron drew widespread criticism after claiming that his government should have inflicted a harder and faster form of austerity on the British people during his premiership.

