‘I guess a big white flag says it just as well’: Banksy’s Brexit mural in Dover painted over

A Banksy mural in the town of Dover that showed a workman hammering away at one star of the EU flag ahead of Brexit day, has been painted over. But the elusive street artist found irony in that it now resembles a “white flag.”

Part of the mural, including the workman and his ladder, appeared to remain intact, but the huge EU flag that occupied most of the building’s side has vanished. Instead, a crude graffiti showing a Flag of Europe in tatters appeared at the basement below.

The world-famous artist appeared far from angry after posting a picture of his vandalised work on Instagram on Thursday, despite losing out on a potential £1 million, according to some estimates.

"I had planned that on the day of Brexit I was going to change the piece in Dover to this … But seems they’ve painted over it. Nevermind. I guess a big white flag says it just as well."

It’s been widely suggested that many in the south-east port town, which voted 62 percent ‘Leave’ in the 2016 EU referendum, were outraged at his ostensible sadness at the UK leaving the bloc.

Seemingly nonplussed by events, Banksy’s followers were at hand to display their horror with comments ranging from “How can anyone paint over Banksy’s work??” to claims that this was an act of “silencing” EU remain supporters.

Where did our Banksy Go ?

Banksy s (EU protest), painting in Dover was “Disappeared”

overnight, my friends told me. The locals, a staunch Leave town, are very upset.

This is silencing.🙈🙉🙊

Banksy has been silenced by EU remain supporters.

https://t.co/LCGcgrAfhu — Tracy Ann Lilly (@TracyAnnLilly11) September 12, 2019

There had been fears expressed by fans of the artist, whose identity remains a secret, that plans were being put in place by unknown critics, to wreck his eye-catching and antagonistic painting. when scaffolding was put up against the wall in late August.

On behalf of the people of #Dover, I would like to deplore the obliteration of our #Banksy. Cultural vandalism of the highest order. pic.twitter.com/WaUeHChCzT — The Mash Tun, Dover, aka Peter Garstin. (@MashTunDover) August 25, 2019

The enormous blue EU flag with one star being chipped off appeared on an old building near the Dover ferry terminal in May 2017 amid heated Brexit debates. Dover is one of the largest ports connecting the UK to the continent.

