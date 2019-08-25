 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Destroyed or sold? Banksy’s Brexit mural in Dover covered in scaffolding (PHOTOS)

Published time: 25 Aug, 2019 23:13
©  Reuters / Toby Melville
The popular Dover mural by the elusive artist Banksy has been covered in scaffolding and white paint prompting fears it might be destroyed or sold. The street art work may fetch up to £1million by some estimates.

The enormous blue EU flag with one star being chipped off appeared on an old building near Dover ferry terminal in May 2017 amid heated Brexit debates. It is one of the largest ports connecting UK to the continent. Banksy, whose real identity remains unknown, confirmed it was his creation on his Instagram account.

When residents of Dover discovered scaffolding covering the painting, some expressed horror and fear that it might be destroyed with one calling it “vandalism of the highest order.”

It’s unclear who ordered the scaffolding up. The building itself was to be destroyed. But when the painting appeared its owners, the Godden family, said they were “exploring options for the retention, removal or sale” of the artwork. The mural may fetch up to £1million, but removing and transporting would be rather complicated.

The Goddens lost a court battle to sell another of Banksy’s murals, the Art Buff, that appeared on their property in Folkestone in 2014. The High Court ruled it was public property.

