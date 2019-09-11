Farage offers Johnson ‘clean-break Brexit’ ELECTION PACT against ‘Remain alliance’

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage dramatically used the front page of a national newspaper to offer Prime Minister Boris Johnson an election pact on Wednesday, but the Conservative leader has snubbed the deal.

Farage’s Brexit Party took out a wraparound ad in the Daily Express, as well as a full page ad in the Sun, to make his pitch to the Tories. He pledged to give Johnson’s party a clear run at all their existing seats and targets in exchange for the Conservatives standing aside in 80-90 constituencies.

“We are ready to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson against the Remainer Alliance in a General Election,” the ad reads.

To seal our non-aggression pact, Boris must back a clean-break Brexit and forget about recycling Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement.

Farage also told reporters that unless there was a clean-break Brexit, the Conservatives would take a “real kicking” in any election and could not win a majority.

“If we go beyond the 31st of October and we are still a member of the European Union – which looks increasingly likely – then a lot of votes will shift from the Conservative Party to the Brexit Party,” he said.

However, the prime minister hasn’t bitten on the offer, with word coming from his spokesman at lunchtime on Wednesday that he wouldn’t be doing a deal with Farage.

The House of Commons has already twice blocked Johnson’s bids for an election, and all party leaders have said that it’s only a matter of time before UK citizens have to go to the polls.

“The Conservatives will take a real kicking from November 1 onwards,” Farage added. “I very much hope that Boris Johnson will simply look at the numbers. If we stand against them, they cannot win a majority.”

