‘Leave me the f**k alone’: Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa asks fans for space in ‘Thank you’ post

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa has maintained a strong online presence since leaving the porn business. In a post celebrating her 17 million follower milestone on Instagram, Khalifa had a warning for her fans.

“I love every single one of you, but please leave me the f**k alone if you see me at an airport before 9 AM. The encounter is guaranteed to be unpleasant,” the sex starlet-turned-social media influencer said in the caption alongside a photo from a recent trip to Toledo, Spain.

Khalifa, 26, made roughly a dozen appearances before quitting the porn industry in early 2015, but not before she received a slew of online abuse and threats of decapitation from Islamic State extremists, due to her proclivity for performing nude while wearing a hijab.

Following her three-month stint in pornography, the Lebanese-born Khalifa has spoken out about the manipulation of young and vulnerable women in the industry and has expressed deep regret for her decision to join the porn business, however briefly.

“(Porn) corporations prey on callow young women & trap them legally into contracts when they’re vulnerable,” she said.

The former porn star claims she made just $12,000 from porn, doesn’t have any ownership or rights to her own website, and does not receive any royalties from her movies.

People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was... scary. Full interview here: https://t.co/xHK7SmhfrYpic.twitter.com/fwJlyzHznq — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 12, 2019

She recently gave a lengthy interview detailing her experiences and struggles since leaving the adult film industry, saying she found it difficult to find work after porn, and struggled to explain the large gap in her CV. She also says she now suffers from PTSD.

Despite the adversity, Khalifa has still managed to garner an impressive online following while posting about food, sports, and travel. She also still posts provocative pictures from photoshoots, but they are a far cry from her previously NSFW endeavors.

