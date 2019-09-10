Female 007? Piers Morgan vows to save James Bond from PC ‘woke imbeciles’ in on-air rant

James Bond must be saved from PC activists who want the next 007 to be a woman, Piers Morgan has stated. The British television host sparked furor on Twitter after vowing to stop the mooted gender change.

Morgan blew a fuse after learning that former 007 star Pierce Brosnan supported the idea of a woman starring as the fictional British spy.

In an on-air tirade, Morgan told the co-hosts of Good Morning Britain that the prospect of a woman playing James Bond was outrageous.

‘They are not changing James Bond to a woman on my watch’ - Piers Morgan



Is it time for a female 007?@piersmorgan | @susannareid100 | @RichardAArnold | @CharlotteHawkns | #GMBpic.twitter.com/aXsuhu4qYE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 9, 2019

I think it’s pathetic. Absolute, PC-crazed virtue-signaling nonsense. Nonsense! And the campaign to save James Bond starts right here. Because they are not changing James Bond to a damn woman on my watch.

He later tweeted that Bond is a “male cultural icon & must be saved from idiotic, woke, virtue-signaling imbeciles.”

His comments inspired a frenzy of social media commentary, with many applauding Morgan for standing up to the “woke” mob.

I’m a woman and so sick and tired of seeing men being erased from everything. James Bond is male as in the books. Are the books going to be rewritten? What’s next Harriet Potter? — Susanne 🇸🇪 (@SusanneLowe17) September 9, 2019

Go on Piers tell them again - we are all with you — liamdominic (@liamdominic1) September 9, 2019

Others took delight in knowing that Bond’s gender was such a touchy issue for Morgan, and suggested that the gender change should be made simply for the sake of annoying the British television host.

You know what, if it upsets Piers Morgan then a female Bond is fine with me. Make sure she’s a disabled black lesbian too. 👍 https://t.co/HHtogN5n5u — can’t think of owt funny (@snorklehorse) September 9, 2019

I want the next bond to be a woman just to annoy Piers Morgan — Andy (@AndyTheRed83) September 9, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Morgan has ranted about the iconic spy. In April, he lashed out at Daniel Craig after the Bond star said his replacement should be a woman.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!