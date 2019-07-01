AOC and Piers Morgan Twitter-duel over Ivanka Trump’s role as amateur diplomat

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gotten into internet fisticuffs with Piers Morgan after the Good Morning Britain host suggested that Ocasio-Cortez, a former bartender, shouldn’t criticize the job qualifications of Ivanka Trump.

The e-sparring began after the freshman Democratic lawmaker took aim at Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka for her conspicuous participation in the recent G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. In a video that quickly went viral, Ivanka was seen hobnobbing at the summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ocasio-Cortez argued that “being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification” and that Trump should have brought a “qualified diplomat” to the international gathering.

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.



It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on.



The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

The gibe didn’t sit well with Morgan, who apparently felt that the New York Democrat was in no position to accuse Ivanka of being unfit to serve as an adviser to her father.

“Could be worse... Ivanka could have been a bar-tender 18 months ago,” the British television personality quipped.

Could be worse... Ivanka could have been a bar-tender 18 months ago. https://t.co/xAj8Guc3hH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019

Not allowing Morgan to have the last word, Ocasio-Cortez argued that in fact, the government would be far better off if more lawmakers and public servants had experience “actually working for a living.”

Actually, that would make government better - not worse.



Imagine if more people in power spent years of their lives actually working for a living.



We’d probably have healthcare and living wages by now. https://t.co/HoxIyu6ftj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

Morgan didn’t reply, choosing instead to enter into debates with Twitter pundits who lashed out at him over his comment.

Why should Ivanka be belittled for being born into privilege? She’s worked very hard when she didn’t need to, and achieved considerable success. We should judge her on her merits, not deride her with reverse snobbery... https://t.co/oQlGc7oRyB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019

The British talking head argued that his remarks couldn’t be construed as “elitist” because he once worked in a bar and “grew up in a pub.”

In a marathon of tweets, Morgan characterized Ocasio-Cortez as “annoying,” and even boasted about how the Twitter drama had placed him on Twitter’s trending list in the United States.

