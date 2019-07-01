 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

AOC and Piers Morgan Twitter-duel over Ivanka Trump’s role as amateur diplomat

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 09:39
Get short URL
AOC and Piers Morgan Twitter-duel over Ivanka Trump’s role as amateur diplomat
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) © Reuters / Jeenah Moon ; Piers Morgan © Reuters / Paul Childs
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gotten into internet fisticuffs with Piers Morgan after the Good Morning Britain host suggested that Ocasio-Cortez, a former bartender, shouldn’t criticize the job qualifications of Ivanka Trump.

The e-sparring began after the freshman Democratic lawmaker took aim at Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka for her conspicuous participation in the recent G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. In a video that quickly went viral, Ivanka was seen hobnobbing at the summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ocasio-Cortez argued that “being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification” and that Trump should have brought a “qualified diplomat” to the international gathering.

The gibe didn’t sit well with Morgan, who apparently felt that the New York Democrat was in no position to accuse Ivanka of being unfit to serve as an adviser to her father.

“Could be worse... Ivanka could have been a bar-tender 18 months ago,” the British television personality quipped.

Not allowing Morgan to have the last word, Ocasio-Cortez argued that in fact, the government would be far better off if more lawmakers and public servants had experience “actually working for a living.”

Morgan didn’t reply, choosing instead to enter into debates with Twitter pundits who lashed out at him over his comment.

The British talking head argued that his remarks couldn’t be construed as “elitist” because he once worked in a bar and “grew up in a pub.”

In a marathon of tweets, Morgan characterized Ocasio-Cortez as “annoying,” and even boasted about how the Twitter drama had placed him on Twitter’s trending list in the United States.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies